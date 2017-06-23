Dae Dae On Feeling Disrespected By The XXL’s 2017 Freshman Class [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Headkrack got a chance to catch up with Dae Dae backstage at this year’s Birthday Bash. Although Dae Dae has enjoyed a considerable amount of success, he was not one of the rappers highlighted in XXL Magazine’s 2017 Freshman issue. He explains why he thinks there are some politics involved with why he wasn’t chosen to be featured this year, and why it stings to not be included.

Plus, he talks about his plans for father’s day. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

