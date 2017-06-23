Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album “Grateful”

Via | HotNewHipHop

It’s been a long time in the making, since early February to be exact when he first announced the title, but after month months of heavy promotion & anticipation, DJ Khaled’s tenth studio album, Grateful, has arrived.

Executive produced by his son Asahd, the follow up to last year’s Major Key album contains 23 records in total & features guest appearances from some of the biggest names in the entire music business, including Beyonce, Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Future, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Quavo, Bryson Tiller, Nas, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and a shit ton more. Meanwhile, production is being handled by the likes of Cool & Dre, Calvin Harris, Nic Nac, Nasty Beatmakers, & of course DJ Khaled himself among others.

