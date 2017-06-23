Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 13

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 13

Photo by Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 13

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album “Grateful”

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
DJ Khaled 'Grateful' Private Listening Event

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Stream DJ Khlaed’s star-studded new album “Grateful,” featuring Jay Z, Beyonce, Drake, Nas, Future, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott & MANY more.

It’s been a long time in the making, since early February to be exact when he first announced the title, but after month months of heavy promotion & anticipation, DJ Khaled’s tenth studio album, Grateful, has arrived.

Executive produced by his son Asahd, the follow up to last year’s Major Key album contains 23 records in total & features guest appearances from some of the biggest names in the entire music business, including Beyonce, Jay Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, Future, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Quavo, Bryson Tiller, Nas, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and a shit ton more. Meanwhile, production is being handled by the likes of  Cool & Dre, Calvin Harris, Nic Nac, Nasty Beatmakers, & of course DJ Khaled himself among others.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos