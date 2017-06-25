UPDATE: 2017 BET Awards Will Honor Prodigy

As the Hip-hop community mourns the loss of Mobb Deep legend Prodigy, we’ve learned that he will be remembered at the 2017 BET Awards.

TMZ is reporting that the awards ceremony will honor Prodigy at the star-studded event and Havoc and Lil’ Kim were added on as presenters and will pay tribute to the Queensbridge representer.

However, they won’t be able to perform a tribute song to him because other artists had already signed contracts to perform, and BET didn’t want to destroy any artist relationships by changing their sets, which have been planned for weeks.

If this is true, we can only hope that producers of the BET Awards will figure out some way for Havoc and Lil’ Kim to perform a song in honor of Prodigy with their 1999 remix track for “Quiet Storm”?

The 2017 BET Awards will air live from Los Angeles on tonight at 8PM. Chart-topping artists Future, Trey Songz and Bruno Mars are scheduled to perform at the event.

