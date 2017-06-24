An Exclusive Look Into Day 1 of the 2017 BET Awards Radio Row [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

The 2017 BET Awards are officially underway! Watch up top as Kelson interviews Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Meek Mill, Ayo & Teo, Kevin Ross, Tamar Braxton and more at Radio Row during the 2017 BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles. Plus, see photos below…

The BET Awards air Sunday, June 25 at 8/7C.

