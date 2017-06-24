An Exclusive Look Into Day 1 of the 2017 BET Awards Radio Row [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
The 2017 BET Awards are officially underway! Watch up top as Kelson interviews Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Meek Mill, Ayo & Teo, Kevin Ross, Tamar Braxton and more at Radio Row during the 2017 BET Awards weekend in Los Angeles. Plus, see photos below…
The BET Awards air Sunday, June 25 at 8/7C.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
BET Awards 2017 Radio Row
30 photos Launch gallery
BET Awards 2017 Radio Row
1. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Instagram 1 of 30
2. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 2 of 30
3. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 3 of 30
4. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 4 of 30
5. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 5 of 30
6. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 6 of 30
7. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 7 of 30
8. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 8 of 30
9. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 9 of 30
10. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 10 of 30
11. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 11 of 30
12. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 12 of 30
13. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 13 of 30
14. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 14 of 30
15. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 15 of 30
16. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 16 of 30
17. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 17 of 30
18. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 18 of 30
19. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 19 of 30
20. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 20 of 30
21. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 21 of 30
22. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 22 of 30
23. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 23 of 30
24. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 24 of 30
25. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 25 of 30
26. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 26 of 30
27. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 27 of 30
28. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 28 of 30
29. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 29 of 30
30. BET Awards Radio Row 2017Source:Radio One 30 of 30
comments – Add Yours