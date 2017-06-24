Kodak Black Changes his Government Name?

Kodak Black might be ready to head to the BMV for a change.

The Florida emcee, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, is reportedly heading to court to change his legal name to a unique name…Bill Kahan Blanco.

According to Bossip, the Florida native has already requested the name change, but there’s no word on why he wants to change it specifically to Bill Kahan Blanco.

He awaits a judge to sign off on the name change. It’s been a big month for Black to celebrate his new freedom, as the rapper also recently earned his first two platinum plaques for his hit records “No Flockin” and “Tunnel Vision.”

