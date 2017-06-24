We Predict The Big Winners Of The 2017 BET Awards

Bella Ramalho

The BET Awards are happening this weekend and it’s finna be lit. This year’s show is shaping up to be all about the ladies — from Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj battling it out for Female Hip Hop Artist of the Year to Solange and Beyoncé ‘s un-rivalry in the Album and Video of the Year categories.

We had our team of experts survey the nominees and weigh in on who they believe will take home the hardware this year. Watch above for all the predictions.The BET Awards airs this Sunday, June 25 at 8PM /7C on BET.

