Tina Lawson Posts The Sweetest Happy Birthday Message To Solange

Nobody’s ever going to big a bigger cheerleader than your mom!

Today is Solange‘s 31st birthday and her mom, Ms. Tina Lawson, decided too hop on Instagram to let the world know just how proud she is of her youngest daughter. “Happy Birthday my beautiful baby girl❤️31 years ago today you entered this world (when YOU got good and damned ready to come) !10 days late!,” Miss Tina writes. “I admire your courage , Boldness, intelligence , beauty , refusal to conform to others definition of (traditional beauty , your kindness, loyalty, love of family , great mom skills, fashion sense , work ethic , activism.”

Check out Miss Tina’s hilarious story about Solange’s very first petition.

Miss Tina also shared this TBT of herself and Beyonce showing the baby of the family some major love after her first SNL performance.

Happy birthday my baby Girl Solange Knowles Fergurson❤️ now you are 31 and we are going to pick you up again when we see you ! Because in Mariah's voice "you will always be my baby" in this this case OUR baby❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Happy Birthday Solo!

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

