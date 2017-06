Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – JAY-Z fans across the country have a unique opportunity to attend the Hip Hop titan’s album release party. Tidal and Sprint are teaming up to host multiple release events for Hov’s highly anticipated 4:44 project.

Select Sprint stores in nine cities are scheduled to have extended hours on June 29 to host the events. The parties are open to the public, so anyone is welcome to attend.

