Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie Jones’ ‘Mom Jokes’

Bella Ramalho

Leslie Jones is hosting tonight’s BET Awards, and so far Twitter has not been kind. The Ghostbusters star blazed onto the stage and immediately let it be known that she’s pretty out of touch with today’s rap culture. There were jokes about Lil Yachty (“don’t you want a big yachty?”), her knee brace and the fact that she’s turning 50 this year, making her older than just about everyone in the crowd. As much as fans want Leslie to win, the “mom jokes” were hard to ignore. Check out some reactions on Twitter:

Ohhh noooo, Leslie Jones. You are not finna come for Lil Yachty! That's what you not gonna do!! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/NDV01VQLIy — 👸🏽 (@ayeitslissaj) June 26, 2017

The crowd looking at Leslie Jones like #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/eZ9e1QR3Sw — Brandi (@Bran_arr) June 26, 2017

Me when I see the tweets about Leslie Jones #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/zFsv27gdZw — Kenita Stewart (@DopeAsKen) June 26, 2017

BLACK TWITTER TO LESLIE JONES #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/2wd29L0sgm — Call Me Susan (@Top_Gunn23) June 26, 2017

Leslie Jones' opening was so uncomfortable to watch. Why was she screaming? Out of breath? Flailing around? Yikes #BETawards pic.twitter.com/1VOpHIkoOI — Oliver TwiXt (@HeIsOliverTwiXt) June 26, 2017

Leslie Jones is up here breathing hard, sweating, and yelling with a damn knee brace on. I'm done already 😂 #BETAwards16 — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker5) June 26, 2017

Leslie Jones getting on my nerves and it ain't been 20 minutes yet dawg. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/2fWHZs4n0I — Jalen (@Jsprigg_23) June 26, 2017

Leslie Jones really killin me with that ugly ass knee brace and limp — Antonio (@sauceduptony) June 26, 2017

I respect Leslie Jones hustle but it's not working out pic.twitter.com/uP8ZbJQ3ZS — Daddi Σlick 🇧🇸 (@SadlyOnTOPinBLU) June 26, 2017

