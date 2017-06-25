SZA Runs Up on Consequence During BET Awards Weekend 2017 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Everyone was in awe when SZA walked into the radio room during BET Awards weekend this year, but she was in awe of someone else.

Right in the middle of her interview with Kelson, the star-struck CTRL singer popped up to show love to Consequence who was walking by. Watch the video up top and peep pictures from the event below…

