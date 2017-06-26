Watch Migos and Joe Budden Get Into Confrontation at BET Awards

Issa Everyday Struggle, fareal.

Joe Budden‘s ongoing animosity towards trap rappers ain’t goin’ nowhere, folks.

The New Jersey spitter got into a confrontation with Atlanta trio Migos during an interview on Everyday Struggle.

Things went from bad to worse during the segment, which was following the 2017 BET Awards. When co-host DJ Akademiks asks Takeoff about being left off of “Bad & Boujee,” things take an awkward–and then a confrontational–turn. Takeoff fires back “Do I look like I was left off of ‘Bad & Boujee?’”

Joe Budden is visibly irritated.

When Akademiks says that Migos is one of his favorite groups–Budden looks like he’s had enough.



