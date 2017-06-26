Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Male Hip Hop Artist At 2017 BET Awards

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES – After performing the “Mask Off” remix with Future during the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 25), Kendrick Lamar was presented with the Best Male Hip Hop Artist award, which was handed out by Mobb Deep’s Havoc and Lil Kim. The Compton MC beat out Big Sean, Chance The Rapper, Drake, Future and J. Cole. During his acceptance speech, he shouted out Havoc’s Mobb Deep counterpart Prodigy, who just passed away in Las Vegas last week at the age of 42.

