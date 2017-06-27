Drake, Will Ferrell

Drake, Will Ferrell

Photo by Drake, Will Ferrell

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch This Drake and Will Ferrell Skit For the NBA – It’s Hilarious!

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch Drake & Will Ferrell make fun of Demar Derozan & other NBA players’ handshakes in this funny opening monologue.

In case you missed it, the NBA held their first ever annual NBA awards Monday night in NYC, where they announced the 2017 NBA season’s biggest awards, including Rookie of the Year, MVP, Coach Of The Year, Defense Players Of The Year & a bunch more. The event was hosted by basketball fan & rap superstar Drake, who kicked off the show with a funny monologue.


Watch all the other skits [here]!

 

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos