Tiger Woods Taking Legal Action

Or at least his lawyers are. Tiger Wood’s attorneys are threatening legal action against a company that has been selling a line of sex toys bearing an image that looks a lot like Tiger.

According to TMZ.com, Woods’ attorneys have sent a letter to Pipedream Products demanding that the company stop selling its Tiger products which include blow-up dolls and giant condoms. The letter also demands that the company recall all items that have already been distributed and destroy or dispose of them, quote” In a manner and at a time as directed by Tiger Woods.”

The products are being sold in at least one adult entertainment store in Los Angeles according to TMZ.com photos.

Haven’t enough women experienced Tiger product, you know?

