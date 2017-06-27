Local Pastor Camps Out For A Cause

Ten days ago, a Indianapolis pastor is on a mission to improve the lives of people in his northwest side neighborhood. Pastor John Girton pitched a tent at strip mall at the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. and 30th Streets vowing to make it his home for one month. It’s an area known for crime and violence, but that’s the reason he’s here.

“We’re here to meet the need of the community in a proactive way,” Girton said. “We’re trying to do what the community asked for in 2015. They asked for help with finding jobs, family law issues, getting our youth involved in activities.”

