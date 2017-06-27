On Blast: ‘SNL’ Star Leslie Jones Claims Ritz-Carlton Chain Doesn’t ‘Like Black People’

HelloBeautiful Staff

After riding high from hosting the annual BET Awards, comedian Leslie Jones, 49, revealed she had a terrible experience when it came to her living accommodations.

The ‘SNL’ star, who enjoys a very close relationship with her 600,000 plus social media followers, tweeted out the following just hours after the awards ceremony:

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DON’T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away. — The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) June 27, 2017

Not many details remain on what actually happened, but the comedian was apparently pissed. In response, a rep for Ritz responded to Jones’ tweet to offer their condolences for the not so pleasant experience.

According to PEOPLE, a rep for the hotel could not be reached for comment.

Kudos to Jones for using social media as a platform to get her point across. We hope the comedian and the Ritz can come to a fair resolution soon!

