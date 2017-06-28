Jay Z Releases New Commercial “Kill Jay Z” Ahead Of Friday’s “4:44” Album

Via | HotNewHipHop

JAY-Z SZN is upon us. Just days before we’re treated to Hov’s highly anticipated 13th studio album 4:44, the Brooklyn mogul decides to share a new cryptic commercial ahead of time via Tidal tonight called “Kill Jay Z.”

In partnership with Tidal x Sprint, the 30-second preview finds a young black kid running for his life with nothing but fear all over his face & eyes. Accompanied by an anthemic, soulful instrumental, maybe this is a preview of an upcoming song presumably called “Kill Jay Z”? Thankfully, we’ll know for sure in a couple days when 4:44 officially drops this Friday, June 30th.

