Here’s Everything We Know About Rihanna’s New Mystery Man

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty
‘s got her groove back. Steamy photos of the singer and a new man getting hot and heavy in a swimming pool have made their rounds on the Internet, quickly becoming everyone’s summer bae goals. Rihanna
But Rih’s man is not just some random guy who got lucky with one of the sexiest stars on the planet. According to
The Sun, Hassan Jameel is the deputy president and vice chairman of family business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the biggest companies in the world.
His family owns the rights to the distribution of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia. This is the first time we’ve seen the bad gal publicly romantic since her short fling with
a couple of years ago — or her tumultuous on again off again relationship with Drake . Chris Brown
Looks like Rihanna skipped the BET Awards to be with Jameel in Spain over the weekend. In the words of the star herself, must have love on the brain.
