Offset Breaks His Silence On The Migos And Chris Brown Beef

See what he has to say about the altercation below.

indyhiphop Staff
There was a lot of drama surrounding Migos the night of the 2017 BET Awards, but two issues in particular — one involving Joe Budden and another with Chris Brown — have had people talking about the group for days. Now, Migos member Offset is throwing his official statement into the mix.

When asked about what happened between Migos and Chris Brown, Offset didn’t deny there was an issue. He told a TMZ photog, “Whole lotta paper, whole lotta haters.” When the photog pushed for more detail, Offset said he didn’t know what was going on before adding, “Ain’t no beef. He don’t want no smoke.”

Before hopping into his car for good, the rapper had a message for Chris Brown. He also laughs at Meek Mill’s beef with Safaree, but had absolutely nothing to say about Joe Budden. Watch for yourself above.

