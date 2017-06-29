B-Swift Talks About The Possibility Of Arlington, Broad Ripple & Northwest HS Closing [LISTEN]

The Board of School Commissioners will take their July and August meetings on the road to each of the schools recommended for closure. Each meeting will include a period for public comment. Those meetings are scheduled for:
- Tuesday, July 18
- 6pm
- Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts and Humanities
- 115 Broad Ripple Ave.
- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Thursday, July 20
- 6pm
- John Marshall Community High School
- 10101 E. 38th St.
- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Tuesday, August 29
- 6pm
- Arlington Community High School
- 4825 N. Arlington Ave.
- Indianapolis, Ind.
- Thursday, August 31
- 6pm
- Northwest Community High School
- 5525 W. 34th St.
- Indianapolis, Ind.
