B-Swift Talks About The Possibility Of Arlington, Broad Ripple & Northwest HS Closing [LISTEN]

The Board of School Commissioners will take their July and August meetings on the road to each of the schools recommended for closure. Each meeting will include a period for public comment. Those meetings are scheduled for:

Tuesday, July 18

6pm

Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts and Humanities

115 Broad Ripple Ave.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Thursday, July 20

6pm

John Marshall Community High School

10101 E. 38th St.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Tuesday, August 29

6pm

Arlington Community High School

4825 N. Arlington Ave.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Thursday, August 31

6pm

Northwest Community High School

5525 W. 34th St.

Indianapolis, Ind.

