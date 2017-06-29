Indy
Home > Indy

B-Swift Talks About The Possibility Of Arlington, Broad Ripple & Northwest HS Closing [LISTEN]

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

The Board of School Commissioners will take their July and August meetings on the road to each of the schools recommended for closure. Each meeting will include a period for public comment. Those meetings are scheduled for:

  • Tuesday, July 18
  • 6pm
  • Broad Ripple Magnet High School for the Arts and Humanities
  • 115 Broad Ripple Ave.
  • Indianapolis, Ind.

 

  • Thursday, July 20
  • 6pm
  • John Marshall Community High School
  • 10101 E. 38th St.
  • Indianapolis, Ind.

 

  • Tuesday, August 29
  • 6pm
  • Arlington Community High School
  • 4825 N. Arlington Ave.
  • Indianapolis, Ind.

 

  • Thursday, August 31
  • 6pm
  • Northwest Community High School
  • 5525 W. 34th St.
  • Indianapolis, Ind.

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos