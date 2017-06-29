Carmelo Anthony Reality Show Coming To A TV Near You!

Caremelo Anthony is setting his sights on a new project and it happens to be a reality show…and for once it won’t be a ratchet one.

Carmelo is in the works of a pitching a political reality show around the content of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. In the past, Anthony has been very vocal on the black lives matter movement as well as other issues facing the black community.

The half-hour show would focus on other celebrities who also have a great interest in the Black lives matter movement and document their journey to rallies, meetings, and other political endeavors. If the show gets picked up, this could be a reason why Carmelo would stay on with the Knicks for another season to film in New York City as well as for his family. READ MORE

