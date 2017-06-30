Entertainment
Chance The Rapper Giving A Major Donation To The Museum Of African American History

Chano always does it right.

indyhiphop Staff
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

If you thought Chance The Rapper couldn’t get anymore dope — guess again.

The 24-year-old emcee recently announced that he’s donating his Grammy Award for best rap album to Chicago’s Museum of African American History. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Chano’s big announcement at the museum’s gala on Saturday took officials by surprise. During his speech, Chance said that he wants to make the museum “a staple of African American history” before receiving a standing ovation.

Luckily, the Coloring Book emcee’s best rap album Grammy is one of three that he won back in February, including best new artist and best rap performance. You may recall that Chano made history by snagging the best rap album award in the first year that streaming-only releases were eligible. Congrats, Chance!

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it's a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

