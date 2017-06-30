Diddy & Wendy Williams Finally Squash MESSY Beef

Diddy and Wendy Williams have decided to put their pasts behind them and squash there long standing beef.

It’s no secret Diddy and daytime TV host Wendy Williams had beef.

It all started during Wendy’s radio days while she was a radio personality for HOT 97. While rocking the airwaves in 1998, Wendy alleged that Diddy was gay. The Bad Boy honcho worked his magic behind-the-scenes and had her fired from HOT 97.

Now, that’s all behind them. Diddy appeared on the “Wendy Williams Show” today in a Givenchy suit and YSL shoes to promote his recently released documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.

Diddy set the tone of the interview early, showering Wendy with praise for being a vet in the game and one of the first people to report on black culture/Hip Hop. It’s obvious they previously hashed out their differences and made amends. And we’re her for the black unity. READ MORE

