Watch Amber Rose And 21 Savage Fuel Dating Rumors

The streets have been talking about Amber Rose and 21 Savage dating for weeks now, but no one wanted to believe it.
After a series of dates and being spotted together during BET Awards weekend, the rumored couple is adding more fuel to the rumor mill. In a video he posted to Instagram Live on Thursday, Muva was blushing as he rubbed her shoulder and said, “I’m so happy I met you.”
To many, the relationship seems to be a bit forced, but that hasn’t stopped Amber from expressing her love to her new boo. On Wednesday, the two were spotted leaving dinner together at Catch in WeHo and getting in Muva’s car — 21 rode shot gun of course. No word on how this sudden summer romance came about, but it looks faker than J. Lo and Drake.
Thoughts?
8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose's Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch
1. The Real Love & Hip Hop (2008)Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Fashion Killa (2009)Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. "IT" Girl (2009)Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Ride or DieSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Couture Muva (2010)Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Post-Yeezus (2010)6 of 15
7. New Love (2011)Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. He Put A Ring On It (2012)Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Family (2013)Source:Splash News 9 of 15
10. Splitsville (2014)Source:Splash News 10 of 15
11. Breaking The Internet Part Deux (2015)Source:Instagram 11 of 15
12. Muva & Chyna (2015)Source:Splash News 12 of 15
13. Business Moves (2015)Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. Slut Walk (2015)Source:Splash News 14 of 15
15. Still On Top (2016)Source:Splash News 15 of 15
