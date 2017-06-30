Entertainment
Watch Amber Rose And 21 Savage Fuel Dating Rumors

For real?

The streets have been talking about Amber Rose and 21 Savage dating for weeks now, but no one wanted to believe it.

After a series of dates and being spotted together during BET Awards weekend, the rumored couple is adding more fuel to the rumor mill. In a video he posted to Instagram Live on Thursday, Muva was blushing as he rubbed her shoulder and said, “I’m so happy I met you.”

To many, the relationship seems to be a bit forced, but that hasn’t stopped Amber from expressing her love to her new boo. On Wednesday, the two were spotted leaving dinner together at Catch in WeHo and getting in Muva’s car — 21 rode shot gun of course. No word on how this sudden summer romance came about, but it looks faker than J. Lo and Drake.

Thoughts?

Amber Rose On 'Extra'

