Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New Album?

Jay-Z‘s much anticipated 4:44 album is finally here. Jigga packs the project with personal details about his life that will take a few afternoon lunch breaks to decipher. But of course, folks are already jumping the gun on its meaning — even for lines that aren’t included on the album.

One line started circulating its way around the Internet was a jab at a certain celebrity figure. People believed Jay-Z rapped, “My wife a queen not a Kardashian.”

They were wrong.

Jay-Z didn’t mention the Kardashian name, despite folks believing he said these exact words on his “4:44” song. But before the truth could spread, Twitter went H.A.M, especially when they thought Hov was coming for Kanye West‘s wifey. See below:

When Jay Z rapping about his lifes mistakes on the song 4:44 until he throws shots at Kim Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/0fWyA0SY92 — Wholesome Ting (@Fam_BruH) June 30, 2017

my wife is a queen, not a kardashian. BITCH JAY Z IS SHAKING THE TABLE!!! — 🕺🏾 (@donslays) June 30, 2017

Kanye's face when he hears Jay's Lyrics "…I never was a fan…. my wife a Queen not a Kardashian" #Tidal #JayZ pic.twitter.com/tM7kaWC3VD — Vic Lovón (@VicTeflonDon) June 30, 2017

Jay said "and I never was a fan, my wife a Queen, not a Kardashian." Boyyyy this upcoming Kanye rant is going to be crazy lol — william (@LiveEncounter1) June 30, 2017

When Kim and Kanye arrived at the 4:44 listening party and heard "My wife's a queen not a Kardashian." pic.twitter.com/cEcxmGnI6l — Home Theatres (@ChromeTunes) June 30, 2017

Jay Z: "And my wife a Queen, not a Kardashian" Kanye: pic.twitter.com/iay8DFJke2 — EverybodyHatesBdell (@Bdell1014) June 30, 2017

When I heard Jay Z say "And I never was a fan, my wife a Queen, not a Kardashian." pic.twitter.com/hkOegnlqRn — Lé Sweets🌸 (@Queenziah) June 30, 2017

Jay-Z said "My wife a Queen not a Kardashian" pic.twitter.com/CjOn3prYYi — Karim 🤴🏽 (@thefamewarrior) June 30, 2017

Despite the hilarity, people eventually came forth to expose the lie.

Nobody can tell you what track Jayz said "my wife a queen not a kardashian" because he didn't say it lol — ladytanjam (@Ladytanjam) June 30, 2017

Twitter is a bunch of followers. One person tweeted "my wife a queen, not a kardashian" now look how many ppl tweeting that FAKE line😒 — Annoy (@imatroll2015) June 30, 2017

Y'all making up a fake diss about Kim kardashian in jay-z 4:44 song just proves how relevant and powerful she is. 😭 — what u need 2 hear (@Waitedandebated) June 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/mikepouzie/status/880683594192228352

It seems like the Internet will jump at any chance to drag a Kardashian, good or bad. Maybe a bunch of these people don’t have a Tidal account so they can hear 4:44 for themselves. They might want to get on that!

