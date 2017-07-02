Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Jay-Z Took His Kanye Diss Too Far

Via | HotNewHipHop
Kim feels Jay’s “4:44” lines were a “low blow,” according to sources.
But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye
You gave him 20 million without blinkin’
He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’?
Fuck wrong with everybody? is what you sayin’
But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane
According to a report from Hollywood Life, these bars were also of particular interest to Kim Kardashian, who allegedly feels they were distasteful. “She thinks it was a low blow to diss Kanye and throw around words like ‘insane’ after all he’s been through,” reports an unnamed source tapped by the gossip site.
Finish this story [here]
Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours