RSMS HotSheet: Downtown Fireworks

Fireworks and the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest will highlight a busy Fourth of July Tuesday in Indianapolis. There will be some traffic restrictions in place Tuesday in downtown.

Also Drivers will get a break at the parking meters in downtown for the Fourth as there will be no need to pay due to the holiday.

There will be some traffic restrictions in place Tuesday in downtown which are:

Michigan and North streets will be closed between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets from 10 a.m. – midnight for the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest.

Market Street between Alabama and Monument Circle will be closed 4 a.m. – 12 p.m. and the north half of Monument Circle and College Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Washington Street will be closed from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the Firecracker 6. Additional streets will be partially closed along the course from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Also note that some streets near Regions Bank may have limited access after 6pm Tuesday due to the fireworks show and those restrictions may also limit street parking in those areas too.

Drivers will get a break at the parking meters in downtown for Tuesday as there will be no need to pay due to the holiday.

Also On Hot 96.3: