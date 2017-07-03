Kendrick Lamar’s Top 5 Rappers Are. . .

Via | HotNewHipHop

Kendrick Lamar Names His Top 5 (Dead Or Alive)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Kendrick Lamar will undoubtedly go down in history as one of Hip Hop’s best and will influence the coming generations of rap hopefuls. But the Compton lyricist recently named the rappers who heavily influenced his own style, sharing his Top 5 when he was a guest on Power 106 LA’s The Cruz Show.

K.Dot spoke on a bevy of topics and shared details with the hosts regarding his latest studio record, DAMN. When asked by J Cruz if he had a Top 5, Lamar gave a thorough answer.

“Yeah, I got a Top 5…I gotta write…this in any order, too. Give me [JAY-Z]. Give me Em. Give me Pac. Give me B.I.G. and give me Snoop,” said Lamar, while actually writing it down so as not to lose his thoughts.

