Battle of the Exes: Meek Mill And Nicki Minaj Go At It On Social Media

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are going at it again and this time, all of social media got to watch. Everything started when Nicki made an Instagram post in response to Jay-Z‘s 4:44 album. The project is known for implying that Jigga cheated on Beyoncé. Nicki responded to the music by saying, “Oh so u n*ggaz gon sit up here & act like #Wifey aint BEEN tell y’all 1. Don’t lose the baddest girl in the world. #EricBenet 2. Stop throwing money ya ass ain’t rlly got. 3. Stop posting them tired stacks on the gram oh but when Jay say it it’s #bible tho.” You can read her full post below.

Despite Nicki not mentioning any names in her post (except for Eric Benet, obviously), Meek must have thought his ex was talking about him because he felt compelled to write a post of his own. He called out “fake b#%ches” and questioned when someone was going to “come out wit a CD” addressing the “fake skin color…fake lashes…fake weaves….fake ass….fake mileage…fake nails….fake friends etc.” His words below:

#MeekMill has a special request 😩😂 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 30, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Meek must have missed the various “conscious rappers” already calling out “fake b#%ches” in plenty of songs. Remy Ma alone never fails to mention it whenever she talks about Nicki Minaj.

Social media thought Meek deserved a good dragging, so dragging they did. Folks even lit up his comment box with jabs. Nicki, in classic troll fashion, decided to like all the posts she enjoyed. Meek has since deleted his original Instagram post.

#NickiMinaj went on a liking spree 😩 You done did it now Meek Meek A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

After the firestorm, Nicki talked about her life with fans on IG Live. Meek, however, still didn’t seem to be done. In a final attempt at calling out Nicki, he went on IG Live with a video of him playing “Attention” by The Weeknd.

#PressPlay I can't with #MeekMill 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Someone definitely wants attention.

