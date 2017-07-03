Entertainment
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are Officially Dating

The pair has taken the next step in their relationship.

After weeks of speculation and jokes about Amber Rose and 21 Savage being a couple, it looks like this unlikely pair is the real deal.

According to TMZ, not only has the model and the rapper spent everyday together for the past two weeks, but they’ve taken the next big step in their relationship — meeting the parents. Reports says 21 to met Amber’s mom and the rest of the family. He’s already met her son, Sebastian, with Wiz Khalifa. Amber got to meet the rapper’s mom last month at the BET Awards, so now they’re even.

As for their nine-year age difference (she’s 33 and he’s 24), Amber claims it’s a double standard, seeing that it is the same age difference, in reverse, when she dated Kanye West.

Are you here Muva Savage?

