Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are Officially Dating

After weeks of speculation and jokes about Amber Rose and 21 Savage being a couple, it looks like this unlikely pair is the real deal.

According to TMZ, not only has the model and the rapper spent everyday together for the past two weeks, but they’ve taken the next big step in their relationship — meeting the parents. Reports says 21 to met Amber’s mom and the rest of the family. He’s already met her son, Sebastian, with Wiz Khalifa. Amber got to meet the rapper’s mom last month at the BET Awards, so now they’re even.

🤔🤔 ok #amberrose #21savage #entertainmentnews #sipandsit #area21podcast A post shared by Area 21 Podcast (@area21podcast) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Are #21Savage & #AmberRose goals or what? A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

As for their nine-year age difference (she’s 33 and he’s 24), Amber claims it’s a double standard, seeing that it is the same age difference, in reverse, when she dated Kanye West.

Are you here Muva Savage?