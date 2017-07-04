Jay-z Needed Wifey’s Approval Before Releasing 4:44?

JAY-Z‘s new 4:44 album had to get ONE very IMPORTANT woman’s approval before its release. Yes, HIS wifey Queen Bey, according to Executive producer No I.D. she had a say so on what was to go on the album.

In a new interview, I.D. revealed Bey listened and had to approve all 10 bangers.

“I always call Bey our de facto A&R. Pillow talk is the strongest conversation on the planet. Every song has to get past her ears, in my eyes. She came by a lot and played a good part in helping us get over hurdles on certain records. Of course she’s genius-level with that.” (NY Times)

