Wiz Khalifa and his ex, Amber Rose, are having a bae war on the internet. Rumors have been flying that he’s big mad about Amber’s recent shenanigans with 21 savage.

He posted a pic of his new bae Izabela Guedes captioned “major stunts being pulled”

Meanwhile, Savage and Amber posted a video of them all boo’d up and kissing on Instagram

Both couples seem unbothered by the other so hopefully they can go about things in peace. But we shall see.

