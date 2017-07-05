RSMS Hot Sheet: Colts Grille Close

For fans of the Indianapolis Colts Grille—the restaurant closed its doors for good yesterday after downtown’s Fourth of July festivities. It’s the second Colts-themed restaurant to close in recent years. In 2013, the Blue Crew Sports Grill shut down over financial difficulties and tax trouble.

The Indianapolis Colts Grille’s website eventually posted the following message Tuesday:

Thank you for your patronage

We thank you for your 6+ years of patronage but unfortunately we are closed permanently. If you have gift card questions, please email a copy of the front and the back of the card AND a copy of the original purchase receipt, along with an address for refund to Coltsgrille@g3restaurants.com.

