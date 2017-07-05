Is Eva Marcille Joining The Cast Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ ?

Eva Marcille may bring her talents back to reality television.

According to reports, the former America’s Next Top Model winner is in talks to join the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Sources revealed to TMZ that producers invited Eva for the upcoming season to see if she fits with the current cast. Insiders revealed that she’s already shot a few scenes with NeNe Leakes at her home.

The new gig is good news for Eva, but not for other ladies of the RHOA franchise. Reports say that the model/actress could possibly replace Cynthia Bailey or Porsha Williams because one of them might be phased out next season due to boring story lines. If she passes the test to join the cast, Eva will be the youngest housewife, at 32 years old.

The news comes just weeks after NeNe Leakes announced that she’ll be returning for season ten. Will you be watching?