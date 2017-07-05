Is Eva Marcille Joining The Cast Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ ?

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty
may bring her talents back to reality television. Eva Marcille
According to reports, the former
America’s Next Top Model winner is in talks to join the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Sources revealed to TMZ that producers invited Eva for the upcoming season to see if she fits with the current cast. Insiders revealed that she’s already shot a few scenes with at her home. NeNe Leakes
The new gig is good news for Eva, but not for other ladies of the
RHOA franchise. Reports say that the model/actress could possibly replace or Cynthia Bailey because one of them might be phased out next season due to boring story lines. If she passes the test to join the cast, Eva will be the youngest housewife, at 32 years old. Porsha Williams
The news comes just weeks after NeNe Leakes announced that she’ll be returning for season ten. Will you be watching?
