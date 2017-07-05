Update: Rob Kardashian Puts Blac Chyna On Blast For Cheating, Chyna Responds

As if we didn’t see this coming…
Rob Kardashian just put Blac Chyna on blast for allegedly cheating on him. According to Rob’s Instagram page, Chyna sent him a video of herself kissing another man, after the reality star claims they recently had sex.
“Come spend time with your daughter instead of f*cking me and then this dude right after. U need help,” he captioned the clip on Instagram.
The exposé didn’t stop there as Rob posted screenshots of an alleged text conversation with the one of her side pieces.
The plot continued to thicken when Rob posted a photo of Blac Chyna’s vagina, which he claims she sent him the prior day. See it, here.
“I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care,” he wrote.
Apparently this is the man (who goes by Ferraritru3 on Instagram) Rob claims Chyna is cheating with:
And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don't help him get money cuz he can't handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won't even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself. Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don't help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody's and it's been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.
Rob claims he paid for Chyna’s plastic surgery after the birth of their child.
“And for all u wondering why her damn nipples are so damn big thats cuz she had surgery after the baby was born on our anniversary January 25th that I paid 100K for and they really messed up on her nipples. Them shits used to be so cute and now they so damn big!”
Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this
He also claims she has an expensive drug habit.
Blac Chyna took to Snapchat to respond to Rob’s Instagram posts, accusing him of domestic abuse and infidelities on his end.
Rob appears to be in the final stretch of his rant, summing up his anger into a few posts.
Here’s the thing, we’re going to need both Rob and Chyna to want more for himself. Sigh.
