Rasheeda Breaks Down Over Kirk Frost’s Cheating

Rasheeda was in tears when speaking about her marriage during the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 6 reunion.

Every season has seen Rasheeda’s union with Kirk Frost get worse and worse, but this season may have killed it. With Kirk possibly fathering a child outside of their relationship, Rasheeda is unclear about what this means for the marriage despite the fact that Kirk has broken her heart.

“When you’re in a marriage and a commitment–I grew up with this man, and he’s hurt me and it’s crazy because he’s also helped me become the woman that I am today,” Rasheeda said in a preview of the reunion. “But when you hurt somebody, you dismantle a bond, that’s the hardest thing to get over.”

Speaking to the crowd, she continued, “Heartbreak is the worst thing to get over and I don’t want to cry anymore.”

But Rasheeda believes that her tears won’t be for nothing. She believes that as hurt as she is, there is something to be gained from the situation.

“I don’t want to cry no more,” Rasheeda said before addressing Kirk directly. “At the end of the day, this is a lesson. But more than anything this is a lesson for you to understand what you’ve done.”

She ended the clip telling him, “Not only did you hurt me, but you broke me.”

