Blac Chyna and Her New Man Flaunt Online In Rob’s Jewelry [Photos]

indyhiphop Staff
Blac Chyna and her new man, Ferrari, woke up this morning throwing IG shade at Rob Kardashian.

During yesterday’s fiasco, Rob mentioned dropping off $250k in jewelry to Chyna before she was caught messing with another man. Ferrari and Chyna want Rob to know that his jewelry doesn’t mean a thing. The two posed for photos that Ferrari put up on Instagram with the caption:

That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean Shit to RARRI???? Rep Yo set ???? Lesson Learned Daniel Son ????

That 250k In Jewelry Ain't mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son 🥋

SMILE😁 @blacchyna

Chyna’s new fling is flaunting in Rob’s robe too… in his bed…

 

