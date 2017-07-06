Blac Chyna and Her New Man Flaunt Online In Rob’s Jewelry [Photos]

Blac Chyna and her new man, Ferrari, woke up this morning throwing IG shade at Rob Kardashian.

During yesterday’s fiasco, Rob mentioned dropping off $250k in jewelry to Chyna before she was caught messing with another man. Ferrari and Chyna want Rob to know that his jewelry doesn’t mean a thing. The two posed for photos that Ferrari put up on Instagram with the caption:

That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean Shit to RARRI???? Rep Yo set ???? Lesson Learned Daniel Son ????

That 250k In Jewelry Ain't mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son 🥋 A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

SMILE😁 @blacchyna A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Chyna’s new fling is flaunting in Rob’s robe too… in his bed…

Also On Hot 96.3: