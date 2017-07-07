Couples We Love! Watch ‘Empire’s’ Grace Gealey Own Her Hubby Trai Byers At Spades

Grace Gealey may have been raised in the Cayman Islands, but she sure does know how to play Spades. And her adoring husband Trai Byers is such a great sport about it!
During 4th of July weekend, the Empire co-stars visited Byers family in Kansas City, and from the looks of it, playing cards was clearly on the game night agenda.
With her mother-in-law as her partner, Grace showed her hubby that she knows how to win and isn’t afraid to brag about it.
“Me + Mama. Two 10’s back to back. Then, there was more,” the Empire actress shared.
Yaaaasss! Thankfully, Trai got her over it pretty quickly!
In addition to playing cards, the loving couple spent quality time with the youngings:
Perhaps practicing for the future?
They also made sure they caught the local fireworks:
We just adore them!
