Via | HipHopDX

With the physical release of JAY-Z’s new album 4:44 less than 24 hours away, three bonus songs from the celebrated project have made their way online, including the previously teased single “Adnis,” “Blue’s Freestyle/ We Family” and “ManyFacedGod” featuring British singer James Blake.

Universal Music posted the full tracklist to its website earlier this week, revealing 4:44 is in fact a 13-track effort.

Hear the other two songs [ here ]!

