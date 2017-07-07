The Top 5 Destinations For The Perfect Girls’ Trip

We’ve officially reached the point in the year when bikinis, ice-cold cocktails, barbecues and vacations are on all of our minds. And with the upcoming July 21 release of Universal Pictures’ Girls Trip, starring Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, we also have a squad getaway at the top of our current summer wishlist.

So if you’re thinking about packing up your summer best and hitting the road for an epic trip with your girls, we want to hook you up with some location recommendations. Because if there’s one thing #TeamBeautiful wants to make sure goes down, it’s a bomb vacation for our ladies!

New Orleans

Much like the ladies in Girls Trip, you and your girls are sure to have a great time in New Orleans any time of year. From the incredible Southern charm to the delicious Creole cuisine, there is no absence of things to do.

Our recommendations? Check out Bourbon Street for the nightlife and, for adventure, one of the Swamp Tours, which are just a short ride from the heart of the city.

San Juan

A tropical paradise is just a hop, skip and a jump away if you and your girls whisk yourselves away to beautiful Puerto Rico. San Juan gives you all the charm, history and sexy vibes of an international destination, but you won’t need your passport to get on and off the island.

HB recommends checking out beautiful Old San Juan for both charm and amazing nightlife.

Atlanta

There’s a reason Atlanta is one of the country’s most buzzed about cities – it’s teaming with amazing nightlife, cultural attractions and beautiful locales. And the fabulously dressed residents are sure to offer plenty of eye candy for you and your squad as well.

Turn up at some of the city’s most beautiful rooftop bars and lounges, if you’re looking for more low-key fun, check out the Aquarium or the Botanical Gardens.

Las Vegas

What’s a girls’ trip without a little bit of risqué fun and excitement? And if you’re looking to experience that, one of the best places to partake in some quality grown-woman fun is the city of Las Vegas. Filled with some of the best nightclubs and casinos in the country, Vegas is a great place to turn up with the girls.

But there is also plenty of G-rated fun if you’re looking for more low-key vibes. Be sure to check out one of their A-list recording artist residencies or performance artist shows like Cirque du Soleil. And also make sure to get your grub on at one of their world-famous all-you-can-eat buffets.

New York City

Maybe we’re biased because #TeamBeautiful’s HQ is located in New York City, but we think the Big Apple is one of the best places to visit with your girls. Pretty much anything you could think of wanting to do is available to you in NYC, from nightlife to historic tours to music and theater performances.

While tourist-heavy areas like Times Square and South Street Seaport can be crowded (for great reason), check out some of more low-key attractions in places like Historic Harlem or beautiful Prospect Park in Brooklyn.