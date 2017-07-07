Blue Ivy Got Bars On Jay-Z ‘4:44’ Bonus Track Released [LISTEN]

Not like we were slayed last week with Jay-Z’s newest release or anything, but it seems his daughter, Blue Ivy, is following very closely in her parents footsteps.

#BlueIvy took after her pops in more ways than one. 🔥 [via @formation.tour.2016] A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

On Friday, Jay-Z released the vinyl and physical edition of his now platinum album “4:44,” with a surprise appearance from hip-hop’s little princess.

Blue Ivy raps over a soul sampled track. We have to admit that it was a tad bit hard to figure out what the five-year-old was saying, but we def made out that “boom shaka laka” at the end.

To date, this is Blue Blue’s third appearance on a record produced by her parents. In 2012, Jay-Z placed some of Blue Ivy’s first cries at the end of “Glory,” a soaring song about the joys of fatherhood. Beyonce later followed featuring her daughter on “Blue” off of her smash 2013 self-titled album.

#BlueIvy's first freestyle 😩 Wonder if #AsahdKhaled produced it! #444 A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

And of course the internet could not deal:

Blue Ivy ended both her parents and all the female rappers in 40 seconds, tea only pic.twitter.com/I8GtKMTrkP — Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy needs to come out with a mixtape next year and Asahd needs to produce it. Bout to be LIT pic.twitter.com/3VV84YOIxV — midnight sapphire💎 (@mynameis_LP) July 7, 2017

Heard Blue Ivy's freestyle and had to fix the cover. pic.twitter.com/SY5LMBDObS — Cycle (@bycycle) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy's fan base has been dubbed the Ivy League. I love it. pic.twitter.com/95tAy3J98S — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2017

Joe Budden about to be REAL mad at Blue Ivy for being young, happy and rapping. pic.twitter.com/dhfIfuGfcH — Key 🗝🥀 (@amour_key98) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: Everything a singaaa everything a shacka, everything a shacka. boom shaka laka, boom shaka laka. pic.twitter.com/ZakzacXQdf — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: "Never seen a didnsusnsidjdjdrjdj in my whole life

Me: pic.twitter.com/KTmEKqHBxm — Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) July 7, 2017

