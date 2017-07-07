ICYMI: Sevyn Streeter Stopped By To Drop ‘Girl Disrupted’ On Her Birthday!

Sevyn Streeter joined The Morning Heat today to discuss her newest project Girl Disrupted. She also spent her 31st birthday with us!!

We spoke about the album, some of the records she has written for other artists, her previous relationship with B.O.B and tons more. She even sang a few songs for us.

Check out the FULL interview below:

