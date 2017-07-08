James Harden Signs Richest Contract in NBA History, $228M

Via | ESPN

Sources: Supermax extension to pay James Harden record $228M through 2022-23

James Harden and the Houston Rockets have agreed to a four-year extension, the team announced Saturday. The contract is a supermaximum extension that will guarantee him $228 million through the 2022-23 season, league sources told ESPN.

Harden, the runner-up to Russell Westbrook for the NBA’s MVP this season, has two years and $59 million left on his current contract. The four-year extension carries a value of $170 million and is the richest extension in NBA history.

The Rockets have fast-tracked the Harden extension with the arrival of All-Star guard Chris Paul and are turning full attention to completing a deal with the New York Knicks to acquire eight-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony in a trade, league sources said.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3: