Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian

T.I. has already inserted himself into the Rob Kardashian vs. Blac Chyna drama — now the Atlanta emcee has more advice for the troubled reality star.

TMZ caught up with Tip over the weekend at LAX, just after Rob set the Internet on fire by exposing his baby mama. He told reporters, “Don’t tell women’s business. That’s bad. It’s a very very bad, it’s poor character. It’s flawed. If a women entrusts you, man, and confide in you, man, you don’t ever let that — you don’t do that. You don’t do that. You know what I’m saying? Our secrets are sacred. We don’t do that. That’s a whole new level of f*** boy s***”

You may recall that T.I. chimed in during BlacRob’s tirade last week and called Rob a “duck” for allowing Chyna to swindle him the way she did. Rob clapped back alleging that T.I. once paid Chyna to have sex with him and Tiny. However, Tip has yet to deny or confirm the claims.

Chyna will reportedly be filing a restraining order against the sock designer after releasing what her lawyer calls “revenge porn” of the star for the world wide web to see. See what else T.I. had to say in the video above.