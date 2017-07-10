Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian

TMZ caught up with Tip over the weekend at LAX, just after Rob set the Internet on fire by exposing his baby mama. He told reporters, “Don’t tell women’s business. That’s bad. It’s a very very bad, it’s poor character. It’s flawed. If a women entrusts you, man, and confide in you, man, you don’t ever let that — you don’t do that. You don’t do that. You know what I’m saying? Our secrets are sacred. We don’t do that. That’s a whole new level of f*** boy s***”
You may recall that T.I. chimed in during BlacRob’s tirade last week and called Rob a “duck” for allowing Chyna to swindle him the way she did. Rob clapped back alleging that T.I. once paid Chyna to have sex with him and Tiny. However, Tip has yet to deny or confirm the claims.
Chyna will reportedly be filing a restraining order against the sock designer after releasing what her lawyer calls “revenge porn” of the star for the world wide web to see. See what else T.I. had to say in the video above.
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.
6. Kim, Khloé and Kylie probably wish they had a body like Chyna. #BounceBackBody
7. She's still out here thriving and doing her own thing, sans Rob.
8. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.
9. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.
10. But how Blac Chyna really wins? She's a fantastic mom to her kids King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. Winning!
The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna.
Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner.
Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.