Via | HotNewHipHop

Lil Yachty announces he has plans to fund the tuition of a handful of lucky students.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying “I will be pay [sic] some tuitions this year… I’m gonna drop details very soon on how u can get in on this. I love u students.”He also tweeted “Also, I wanna take a few lucky family’s back 2 school shopping. All information will be on my site. It’s time to give back.”

