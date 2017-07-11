Blac Chyna Threatens To Sue Her Alleged New Boo Over Leaked Nudes

Blac Chyna has channeled her inner Oprah Winfrey when it comes to filing a lawsuit — you get a lawsuit, you get a lawsuit, everybody gets a lawsuit!

Not only did the reality star make headlines on Monday for successfully filing a restraining order against her baby’s daddy, Rob Kardashian, but she even decided to slap her alleged new boo with a warning. According to TMZ, Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, sent Ferrari a letter warning him not to sell or post any nude pics or images he might have of the star. Bloom says, “Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time.”

Just as she did when dragging Rob in court over the racy photos, Bloom brought up California’s revenge porn law in which states that “A person who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part of another knowing they’ll cause emotional distress” is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. The news comes just after Rob admitted that he regrets posting his baby mama’s naked body on Instagram.

Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian.