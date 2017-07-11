Blac Chyna Threatens To Sue Her Alleged New Boo Over Leaked Nudes

Blac Chynahas channeled her inner Oprah Winfrey when it comes to filing a lawsuit — you get a lawsuit, you get a lawsuit, everybody gets a lawsuit!
Not only did the reality star make headlines on Monday for successfully filing a restraining order against her baby’s daddy, Rob Kardashian, but she even decided to slap her alleged new boo with a warning. According to TMZ, Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, sent Ferrari a letter warning him not to sell or post any nude pics or images he might have of the star. Bloom says, “Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time.”
Just as she did when dragging Rob in court over the racy photos, Bloom brought up California’s revenge porn law in which states that “A person who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part of another knowing they’ll cause emotional distress” is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. The news comes just after Rob admitted that he regrets posting his baby mama’s naked body on Instagram.
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.
6. Kim, Khloé and Kylie probably wish they had a body like Chyna. #BounceBackBody
7. She's still out here thriving and doing her own thing, sans Rob.
8. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.
9. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.
10. But how Blac Chyna really wins? She's a fantastic mom to her kids King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. Winning!
The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna.
Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner.
Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.