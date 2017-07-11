You Won’t Believe Why Keyshia Cole Is Being Sued For $4 Million

When you’re a star, getting hit with a lawsuit is as routine as brushing your teeth in the morning — especially when it comes to assault allegations.

Keyshia Cole is the latest star being sued for going too hard for love. According to the Daily Mail, the singer has been accused of allegedly causing more than $4 million in injuries to Sabrina Mercadel, whom she attacked in September 2014 after finding her at rapper Birdman‘s home in Los Angeles. As you may recall, Birdman and Keyshia Cole were dating back in 2014, but things came to a screeching halt after Cole caught Mercadel alone with her man — despite the fact that Mercadel claims she has a strictly platonic relationship with Baby.

Reports say the alleged victim is seeking $1.5 million for pain and suffering, $500k for emotional distress and $2 million for physical insurers. Mercadel also wants 200k for future medical expenses, $50k for loss of earnings and $300k for future loss of earnings. Keyshia, who recently joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, has yet to even confirm that the incident happen. But the receipts prove that you can take the girl out of the Bay, but it’s hard to take the Bay out of the girl.

This isn’t the first time cops were called on Cole for wilding out on a man. You may recall that last year, Bow Wow accused her of egging his car during an angry tirade. Birdman, who is now dating Toni Braxton, hasn’t spoken out about the drama he reportedly caused.

Hopefully, Keyshia will speak about the incident when LHHH returns on Monday, July 24.