The Internet Thinks Blac Chyna’s Naked Video Leak Was A Set Up

We all know that Blac Chyna will do what she has to in order to win, by any means necessary — but could she have gone too far this time?

Some folks on the Internet are theorizing that Chy leaked a video of herself to get a restraining order against her baby daddy, seeing as though the footage came out at important time during her epic beef with Rob Kardashian. Video of the mom of two making out with her alleged new boo Ferrari hit social media just hours after she was granted a temporary restraining order against against Kardashian.

A caption from The Shade Room read, “In celebration of the new restraining order #NoCoinLeftBehind.” As you may recall, Chyna and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday, claiming that Rob is physically abusive and she’s afraid of her ex. Chyna even added that she’s afraid his reckless actions and online attacks “will lead to increased irrational behavior and that he might harm her in his anger.”

The Internet wasted no time calling BC out on her scamming ways:

Meanwhile her lawyer is tryna charge Rob for revenge porn?! The hypocrisy… — SK (@S4LM4K) July 10, 2017

Is this a new clip🤔 I guess this is fine because she has given the guy permission to out her nakedness on front street🤷🏾‍♀️ — Renee (@luvndahouse) July 10, 2017

Do you think Chyna was plotting or are haters unnecessarily dragging her?