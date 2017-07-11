John Singleton On Whether There Will Actually Be A “Baby Boy” Sequel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Writer, producer and director John Singleton chatted with Headkrack about his popular new TV drama, “Snowfall,” on FX. “This is why I’m a filmmaker,” he says, explaining why the story is near and dear to him, and what he is aiming to do in telling the story of crack and the war on drugs on the west coast. He shares his hopes of bringing more episodes to FX with another season.

Plus, John sheds light on what could be holding up a sequel to “Baby Boy,” (which Tyrese has stirred up some hype about) and how likely it is to happen. John also reveals which of his movies does have a sequel that is actually in the works! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

