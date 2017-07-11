2 Chainz On Why He Owns A $3,000 Microwave [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

‘2 Chainz talks about what he’s up to after the release of his latest album, “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.” He reveals that he is bringing a “trap choir” on tour with him in August and what exactly that means. He talks about some of the things he is looking forward to about this tour.

He also talks about the home upgrades he did when he first started making money, and the overspending that often happens when black folks get rich. He clarifies why he has a $3,000 microwave, which he mentions on “Saturday Night” off the new album, and whether or not it functions any differently than other microwaves. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

